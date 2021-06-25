Slow Covid-19 jab rollout frustrates Pasifika community

There’s concern New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination system is failing many Pasifika, the very community that authorities are trying to target due to its vulnerability.

Counties Manukau DHB is only 88 per cent of where it wanted to be in terms of vaccinations, with Pacific Islanders noted as having had the least jabs.

While many Pasifika meet the criteria to get vaccinated, they’ve had issues with accessing bookings and the Healthline support number.

Technology and language is sometimes the issue, as notifications can only be sent out to the person who has received the jab and many elderly don’t have email or phones.

A more group focused approach could be the answer for some but it can’t be done through the country’s Covid booking system.

Around 40 elderly people from the Mamas and Papas club in Tāmaki lined up at the Ōtara vaccination centre today, awaiting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s quite daunting for our mamas and papas to understand where to go and where to be,” Lalaga Pasifika’s Glen Tuala said.

Some had come individually but had found the process too complicated to follow and leaving without receiving the jab.

It prompted Tuala, the group’s coordinator, to approach a DHB contact and arrange for the group to go together.

“Coming together as a group and also getting a little bit of guidance around the process has been really valuable for all of them.”

A number of South Auckland medical authorities said they are frustrated by the Government’s system.

Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo, from South Seas Healthcare, said that so far, taking a group approach has been the best answer.

“Our booking system doesn’t quite allow for that but we have had to be flexible with that. As you can see, group bookings are what is going to get our numbers, specifically for Pasifika, up, “ he told 1 NEWS.

“I would like to make it easy for people, especially Pacific people, we have got to be flexible in how the system responds.”