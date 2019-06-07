Slithery stowaway: Wild python hitch-hikes ride from Australia to Queenstown

A python that managed to stow itself away on a flight to Queenstown from Brisbane was caught after a brief attempt at an escape.

Python. (File photo) Source: istock.com

As the plane flew in to land at Queenstown Airport yesterday afternoon, the stowaway snake fell onto the runway, before attempting to make a getaway.

A pilot from the next flight to land yesterday afternoon reported a "foreign object" on the runway, before the airport fire and rescue team were called to remove the python.