Slips, power cuts in Wellington after overnight storm

Stormy weather overnight caused flooding and power cuts in the Wellington region, and homes were without electricity in Taranaki and Whanganui.

The storm brought high winds and heavy rain to the lower North Island.

About 60 homes in Upper Hutt are without power because of slips on Akatawara Road.

Source: Te Karere

Last night, some roads in the Wellington region were closed and Fire and Emergency had about a dozen calls about flooding.