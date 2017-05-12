Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds

A front moving slowly across the North Island from the west will bring heavy rain to much of the North Island today as the last bits of Cyclone Donna make their way southeast from the Auckland area into the Bay of Plenty.

Police have said a slip has blocked State Highway 2 at Waimana Gorge in Bay of Plenty. The road is closed and the Pekatahi Bridge is also still closed. Motorists should avoid the area and use signposted detour routes.

Multiple slips have also closed the Paekakariki Hill Road's southbound lane north of Wellington. The route links the Hutt Valley with the Kapiti Coast. The NZTA issued a warning just after 8am saying motorists should try to take alternate routes if they can.

Heavy rain is set to continue throughout the day today as a front moving slowly across the North Island from the west meets up with the remnants of ex-Cyclone Donna passing southeast along the coast of the island later today.

MetService is forecasting that Bay of Plenty is likely to receive very heavy rain, with elevated areas receiving up to 250mm.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane from about 4pm today - expect gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed places.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon in the Bay of Plenty from about Whakatane around the East Cape coast to Ruatoria, and as far inland as the Uruwera ranges.

Many parts of the North Island have already received significant rain overnight, with slips reported in several areas and weather-related crashes.

MetService warns that heavy downpours like the ones expected today can make rivers and streams rise quickly, as well as causing surface flooding and slips - driving conditions will also continue to be hazardous.

FULL FORECAST: