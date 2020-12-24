Slip shuts State Highway 6 between Westport, Greymouth

State Highway 6 between Westport and Greymouth will be shut until at least tonight after heavy rain caused a slip of rocks and trees.

Slip at Whitehorse Hill on State Highway 6. Source: Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior network manager Colin Hey said contractors were trying to clear the material at Whitehorse Hill, north of Fox River.

Contractors aimed to have a single lane open by 5pm today, he said.

The slip occurred late last night, and the highway was shut after 11pm.