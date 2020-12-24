TODAY |

Slip shuts State Highway 6 between Westport, Greymouth

Source:  1 NEWS

State Highway 6 between Westport and Greymouth will be shut until at least tonight after heavy rain caused a slip of rocks and trees.

Slip at Whitehorse Hill on State Highway 6. Source: Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior network manager Colin Hey said contractors were trying to clear the material at Whitehorse Hill, north of Fox River.

Contractors aimed to have a single lane open by 5pm today, he said.

The slip occurred late last night, and the highway was shut after 11pm.

Hey said drivers should use State Highway 6, 69 and 7 to get between Westport and Greymouth. This route takes about half an hour longer.
 

