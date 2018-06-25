 

Slip-covered-SH2 through Waioeka Gorge likely to close as heavy rain predicted

Heavy rain forecast for this weekend looks is likely to again close the main road between Gisborne and Opotiki.

The Waioeka Gorge is still only partially open after being closed by a landslide of 7000 cubic metres of rock.

Contractors are still battling to restore 24-hour access through the gorge, where traffic is restricted to a single lane during daylight, from 7.30am to 5pm.

Transport Agency spokesman Rob Campbell said the area above that slip had yet to be tested by heavy rain.

The road will be shut down if the conditions threaten the safety of motorists and contractors.

Mr Campbell said the gorge would likely close when the rain set in on Sunday and the slip will be assessed by engineers on Monday to see how stable it is.

Motorists are being asked to travel before midday on Sunday or use State Highway 35 as an alternate route.

