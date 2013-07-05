Slip closes Bay of Islands highway

A slip has closed a major road in the Bay of Islands and it could be some time before the debris, including a number of trees, is cleared.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ Transport Agency advised this morning that State Highway 11 just south of Opua in the Lemons Hill area was blocked.

The closure remained in place in the evening, with the NZTA saying it was working to understand the extent of the slip.

It said ensuring the safety of road users and its crews was the priority, and it would provide more information when it was known "in the next few days".