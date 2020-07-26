TODAY |

Slew of single-use plastics to go by 2025 if Labour elected to govern

Source:  1 NEWS

Polystyrene, cotton buds and some plastic cups may soon be a thing of the past if the Labour Party is voted back into government. 

Compressed plastic bottles waiting to be processed at a recycling plant Source: istock.com

Today's policy announcement by Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and spokesperson for the environment David Parker marks the next step in the party's effort to curb plastic pollution.

“New Zealanders are proud of our clean and green reputation and Labour is committed to taking the next steps to protect our environment from the harm of plastic waste,” said Ardern. 

Currently Aotearoa is one of the biggest plastic waste polluters in the OECD, with 781kg per person of waste went to lands around the country in 2018 alone. 

Under the scheme, a $50 million fund would be established to aid in efforts to develop environmentally sustainable alternatives for businesses in New Zealand while also providing new opportunities for manufacturers. 

According to David Parker, grants and loans would be made available for researchers and businesses under the fund to help rethink New Zealand's approach to single-use and hard to recycle plastics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The environmentally unfriendly products are back in full force. Source: 1 NEWS

"Stepping up our action against waste and developing non-plastic alternatives can also create jobs and support manufacturing here in New Zealand while safeguarding our reputation and protecting our environment from the plastic waste."

The fund will help to aid businesses in their transition away from single-use and hard to use plastics such as disposable coffee cups, straws (with exceptions to those with disabilities) and stickers on produce. 

A further $124 million would be dedicated towards supporting waste infrastructure, including $35.7 million already pledged to creating state of the art recycling plants around the country. 

Paid for under the country's waste levy which creates $276 million annually, the funds will be distributed evenly between council and government-led waste reduction projects. 

A nationwide system for kerbside collection of plastic waste would also be standardised to provide further support to local councils. 

The move will help to ease confusion for homeowners about how and what plastic products are eligible to be recycled. 

New Zealand
Your Vote 2020
Environment
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
2
'A serious matter' - German trio detained in Bay of Islands after defying border controls
3
'Most significant storm of the season' - Severe weather forecast for much of New Zealand
4
Trump picks conservative to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Supreme Court
5
Strong winds may force closure of 'vulnerable' Auckland Harbour Bridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:21

Kiwi kids with NZSL as first language share tips for learning how to sign

One dead in Canterbury crash overnight

Don't forget to adjust your clocks! Daylight savings kicks in for Kiwis overnight
01:56

Concerns Aucklanders' hard work saving water could be undone as restrictions ease for businesses