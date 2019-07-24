Sleepyhead given green light to develop $1 billion manufacturing and housing community in Waikato

Sleepyhead has been given the green light to develop its $1 billion manufacturing and housing community in Waikato.

Artist impression of Sleepyhead's industrial hub and housing community planned for Ōhinewai. Source: Supplied

The mattress and bed giant says the big smoke of Auckland is constricting its growth, so company officials have decided to buy a 178 hectare rural site in Ohinewai and build a town for their workers.

The self-sufficient space will house 3000 residents in 1100 homes.

It will include industrial, commercial and residential zones, which will be built over the next 10 years.

A new factory will create up to 2600 jobs, according to the Waikato District Council.

"The decision on the company’s rezoning submission on the Proposed Waikato District Plan has been under deliberation since hearings in September last year, when submitters presented their case to independent commissioners Dr Phil Mitchell, Paul Cooney, Dynes Fulton and Weo Maag," the council says.

The decision is open to appeal for 30 working days.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said he is happy with today's announcement.

“This will mean a major boost for the communities of Ohinewai and Huntly, as well as for the whole Waikato district. It will bring jobs, revitalise the northern Waikato with affordable new housing, and encourage other commercial investment in the area.

“It’s a tremendous stimulus for the council’s vision to create liveable, thriving and connected communities as New Zealand continues to navigate Covid-19 and uncertain economic times ahead.”