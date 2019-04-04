Sleeping Oamaru couple held up by gunmen in home robbery

A sleeping couple were held up at gunpoint and assaulted by disguised men in an Oamaru robbery at the weekend.

About 5am on Saturday, two men disguised with scarves entered a property in Holmes Hill where a man and woman were sleeping in the master bedroom.

They held the couple at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs, then assaulted them before leaving the property.

The man and woman were later taken to Oamaru Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

It’s not yet clear whether anything was taken from the address.

Police have spoken with the victims and carried out a scene examination.

If anyone saw anything unusual in the area early on Saturday morning, including any vehicles or people, they are asked to contact Oamaru CIB on 105.