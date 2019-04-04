TODAY |

Sleeping Oamaru couple held up by gunmen in home robbery

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice

A sleeping couple were held up at gunpoint and assaulted by disguised men in an Oamaru robbery at the weekend.

About 5am on Saturday, two men disguised with scarves entered a property in Holmes Hill where a man and woman were sleeping in the master bedroom.

They held the couple at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs, then assaulted them before leaving the property.

The man and woman were later taken to Oamaru Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

It’s not yet clear whether anything was taken from the address.

Police have spoken with the victims and carried out a scene examination.

If anyone saw anything unusual in the area early on Saturday morning, including any vehicles or people, they are asked to contact Oamaru CIB on 105.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it allegedly plunged country into communication blackout
5
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.
Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:28
Sue Britton, who was born in England, made the change over two years ago after making a New Year’s resolution.

Good Sorts: The woman who has quit plastic after a New Year's resolution
02:20
The government plans to change the law to allow people with congenital conditions to access their savings early.

Government makes law change after down syndrome man's fight to access his KiwiSaver early
00:43
Of the 1000 guns handed in around the country, more than 400 came from Auckland as hundreds made their way through tight security at Mount Smart Stadium.

Auckland gunowners hand in 400 firearms today as national tally tops 2000
Director Taika Waititi hands the Thor hammer to Natalie Portman

Taika Waititi to Direct Natalie Portman as Thor