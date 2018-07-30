 

Slaughter delay for pregnant Mycoplasma bovis-infected herd 'immensely distressing' for farmer, says vet

It is "immensely distressing" for farmers looking after Mycoplasma bovis-infected cows that have not yet gone to the slaughter, a vet says, after an instance of cows in the middle of calving unable to be transported for culling.

A Southland farmer last month expressed his frustration, saying he advised Ministry of Primary Industries in February his infected cows were pregnant, hoping the cull would be completed then.

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

However the cows are currently still alive and about to calve.

It is a year on from New Zealand’s first Mycoplasma bovis outbreak, and Southland vet Mark Bryan told TVNZ1’s Q+A the newest concern is infected cows in the middle of calving that cannot be transported to slaughter.

Mr Bryan said having to look after the infected pregnant cows and their calves, knowing they would have to be slaughtered, was "immensely distressing" for the farmer.

To limit movement between farms, MPI provide feed for animals waiting to be culled.

MPI sent Q+A a statement which said: "We'd be very concerned if farmers have been waiting several months from when they receive their notice to cull.

"We are working hard to ensure that doesn't happen."

Southland vet Mark Bryan said the latest concern is having infected cows during calving that cannot be transported for slaughter.
The former partner of Kim Richmond has been found guilty of her murder.

Cory Scott Jefferies was convicted of Ms Richmond's murder by a jury at the High Court at Hamilton.

Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond's murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

It took the jury about half an hour to reach a decision this morning following six hours of deliberations on Friday. 

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

Jefferies is on trial at the High Court in Hamilton over his partner's death two years ago.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Mr Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Mr Jefferies had admitted causing Ms Richmond's death, but say it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

He will be sentenced on September 7. 

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies
Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street

A 41-year-old man has died after being found stabbed in Greymouth overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say he was found in Cowper St around 2am, and died in Greymouth Hospital shortly afterwards.

A 17-year-old male is speaking with police about the incident.

"We would like to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a late 1990 red Toyota Corolla travelling in the Greymouth township in the early hours of Monday morning," Inspector Mel Aitken, West Coast Area Commander said.

"Police are also keen to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Road, near Coal Creek." 

The man was found on Cowper Street at 2am and died shortly afterwards in Greymouth Hospital.

The man was found in the street and later died in hospital. Source: Breakfast
