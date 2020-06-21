Slain police officer's funeral delayed after returning family members go into isolation

The Waitematā police district commander says the funeral of the officer who died in a shooting in West Auckland last week has had to be delayed.

Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was shot dead during a routine traffic stop on Friday. Two vehicles were involved; the first crashed just before the shooting, and the second, with another driver, was used to flee the scene.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan told Morning Report that family members from overseas had been sent to isolation as per the requirements, pushing back the funeral.

They had to be transferred to Rotorua after Auckland's isolation facilities reached capacity.

"It's really difficult for the family coming into managed isolation," Hassan said.

"I have been speaking to the family directly, I do have liaison officers assigned to specific family as they come in to the country. We are doing everything we can as an organisation to be the best we can be within the restrictions and the role we have as New Zealand Police.

"I understand they are in Rotorua, to say whether they're okay is probably not my position, you can imagine they'd rather be here. They'd rather be with the family that is here."

Although it was an unfortunate situation, as with all other arrivals to country, the Covid-19 restrictions still applied, Hassan said.

A karakia at the scene of the shooting on Reynella Drive in Massey yesterday afternoon was attended by police staff, Matthew Hunt's family and members of the community.

Hassan said devastated would be an understatement to describe their emotions now, and they had taken the time to wrap their arms around the family too.

"Matthew's mum, as you can imagine, is just devastated. It's going to take a long, long time for us manoeuvre our way through coming out the other side of this. Right now, it's just covered in fog.

"It's been a long time [since the last officer's death in the line of duty], so the majority of our staff would never have been thankfully through anything like this in their career, so it is such a difficult time. It's felt right across the organisation, an event like this."

Hunt had recently moved to the Waitematā Road Policing Team, after two years as a frontline officer at Ōrewa and Helensville Stations.

The tight-knit team in Ōrewa were hit hard by the news, Hassan said.

"They really are feeling it, they're all young up there. Fortunately, they've got some great leadership with Inspector Mark Fergus who has really wrapped around them from the moment this happened, I've been up and visited them on the day as well and met with them."

Hassan said Hunt was an incredible person who had shown "a huge potential".

"He was one of those quiet, kind, organised young men."

A 24-year-old man appeared in the Waitakere District Court on Saturday charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving.