Skydivers on the mend after painful crash landing near Queenstown

The two skydivers who were injured in an incident near Queenstown on Saturday are "stable and improving", their employer NZONE Skydive says.

Sasa Jojic and Sasa Ljaskevic, both originally from Serbia, were in the final stages of a staff tandem training jump when they crash landed about 7.45 am on Saturday.

They were flown to Dunedin Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday, NZONE Skydive general manager Clark Scott said doctors were happy with the progress the men had made following treatment.

Worksafe NZ and the Civil Aviation Authority are investigating the accident and the company says it's working with authorities.

Sasa Jojic is the company's operations manager. He has made more than 29,000 skydives and is a double Yugoslavian champion with a record five years on his home country's skydiving team, according to the company's website. He has been with the company since 1998.