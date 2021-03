Skydiver dies in Mt Maunganui after reported medical event

A skydiver has died after a reported medical event at Tauranga Airport.

Emergency services were called to Kittyhawk Way, Tauranga Airport at about 10.30am, with police saying the person was taken to hospital but has since died.

A Tauranga Airport spokesperson told Sunlive it was a medical event involving a skydiver.

"There was a medical event at the airport which involved parachutists, just before 11am today," a Tauranga City Council Airport spokesperson told Sunlive.

"It wasn't related to a parachute fail, but a medical event. The person involved has been taken away by ambulance."

Officers were seen in the Tandem Skydive hanger in Tauranga.

Worksafe has been notified.