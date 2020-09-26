Skydiver critically injured in West Auckland

A man in his 30s has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a skydiving accident in West Auckland.
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew prepares to airlift a man in his 30s to hospital following a skydiving incident in Parakai, West Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Emergency services were called to Green Road, in Parakai, shortly after 10am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
Skydive Auckland chief executive Tony Green told 1 NEWS the skydiver had a "hard landing".
There are no signs of a fault in the parachute at this stage.
It’s unclear whether the skydiver crashed or suffered a medical event.
An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the incident.