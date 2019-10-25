TODAY |

SkyCity workers could strike over work conditions after convention centre fire

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Around 1000 SkyCity workers are threatening to strike for four days over what they say are unsafe work conditions due to residual smoke from the nearby convention centre fire.

The strike is due to begin at 8pm.

According to Joe Carolan from Unite, which represents some SkyCity workers, many have complained about their working conditions today, with their eyes watering, struggles in breathing and also pregnant women who are finding it difficult to work .

Your playlist will load after this ad

The building's roof was destroyed by fire. Source: FENZ

Mr Carolan told 1 NEWS it's not right for workers to be back in that environment since an independent inspection hasn't yet been conducted of the SkyCity precinct, including a hotel and casino.

"We need WorkSafe in there to asses if it's safe to work or not," Mr Carolan says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire engulfed most of the roof, which was being covered with waterproofing products. Source: 1 NEWS

SkyCity told 1 NEWS hygienists have been on site and declared it a safe space to work in.

Anyone that was feeling unwell today was allowed to go home - there were three such cases throughout the day.

Every worker has been eligible for free taxis to and from work since the fire broke out on Tuesday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Affected businesses are hoping the Government might cough up some compensation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Graphic warning: Circus bear attacks trainer during wheelbarrow performance, ventures into crowd
4
'Total disregard for sustainability' - Family accused of black market crayfish ring
5
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:22

Waitangi Tribunal launches fifth Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts inquiry

Most beautiful city, best loo, best street in New Zealand announced

Auckland man who slit throat of flatmate's puppy jailed for more than two years
00:24

Quick turnaround of counter-terrorism law could lead to unintended consequences - Amnesty International