SkyCity warned about online casino breaching Gambling Act

Casino operator SkyCity has been issued a formal warning by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), for advertising an overseas-based online casino.

In March, SkyCity breached the Gambling Act by emailing its loyalty programme customers advising them that an online casino was operating as normal.

DIA's formal warning was issued yesterday following an investigation.

Promoting overseas gambling is an offence, however department spokesperson Chris Thornborough said SkyCity did not intentionally set out to breach the Act.

"So a formal warning is appropriate and proportionate," he said.

"We expect SkyCity to exercise a high level of caution in future to avoid breaching the Act. The department will take any future breaches seriously."

A SkyCity spokesperson denied it had broken the law.

"The purpose of the email was to advise customers of the overall impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on SkyCity's operations and SkyCity believes that it did not contravene the provisions of the Gambling Act.

"SkyCity respects the view of the department however and will take into account the feedback received."

