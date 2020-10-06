TODAY |

SkyCity fire: 24 hour shifts 'unacceptable', Commander says

Source: 

Nearly a year after Auckland's convention centre went up in flames and brought the city centre to a standstill, a report has raised concerns about the length of the shifts some firefighters put in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Exhausted firefighters, problems accessing water and a lack of trained staff were all issues raised in the management of last year's SkyCity Convention Centre fire. Source: 1 NEWS

The 150 firefighters involved in battling the SkyCity blaze last year acquitted themselves well in handling the mammoth task according to an external review into the fire which concluded that firefighters could not have prevented the extensive loss and damage the fire - which brought central Auckland to a standstill for several days - caused.

But it has also recommended a slew of changes to Fire and Emergency operations - raising concerns about long shifts leaving some on aerial machinery "too tired to operate safely" and suggesting it became too complex for the Auckland command unit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire engulfed most of the roof, which was being covered with waterproofing products. Source: 1 NEWS

Kerry Gregory, the National Commander of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said that, with any callout, you don't know what you're dealing with until it's in front of you.

"One of the complications we had there was our initial approach was for firefighters going on the roof with hoselines and putting it out, but straight away we got advice from the structural engineers that it wasn't going to be safe for our firefighters so that meant we had to eliminate that approach."

There were reports that staff were on site for 24 hours which Gregory says is "not acceptable".

"We'll be making sure that doesn't happen again."

Firefighters and engines on Hobson Street battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Another aspect highlighted in the report was that the Auckland unit should have considered bringing in outside help. Gregory said it was a "good learning" to take from it.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:21
Stan Walker says adulthood's a harder journey than his childhood filled with abuse
2
Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies, aged 65
3
Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
4
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
5
Judith Collins talks about her classic car collection during climate change debate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Oct 7: Is there dissent in National's ranks?

Election 2020: Monopoly, pot lucks and debates
00:51

Ardern, Collins both unwilling to claim victory after fiery leaders' debate
00:27

Rain, cool temperatures forecast for fire ravaged Lake Ōhau