SkyCity convention centre fire expected to burn overnight as firefighters fear roof collapse

The SkyCity International Convention Centre fire is expected to burn overnight as firefighters fear the building's roof may collapse.

Footage taken from a nearby apartment building around 8:30pm shows the fire is still burning strong more than seven hours after it began.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the current plan is to "sacrifice part of the roof" where the fire is burning.

They say the fire is under control and the firefighter taken to hospital in a serious condition earlier in the day has now been released after suffering a medical event.

Earlier, a Civil Defence emergency alert was sent out to cellphones warning Auckland CBD residents about smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

Emergency alert. Source: Supplied

In a statement from SkyCity they say: "Due to the smoke from the NZICC fire, we have made the decision to undertake a controlled evacuation of the full SkyCity Auckland precinct.

"This includes the Sky Tower, Casino, all SkyCity Hotels and restaurants and corporate offices. Police are on precinct and are available to assist with evacuations if or where necessary."

