TODAY |

SkyCity convention centre fire expected to burn overnight as firefighters fear roof collapse

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

The SkyCity International Convention Centre fire is expected to burn overnight as firefighters fear the building's roof may collapse.

Footage taken from a nearby apartment building around 8:30pm shows the fire is still burning strong more than seven hours after it began.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the current plan is to "sacrifice part of the roof" where the fire is burning.

They say the fire is under control and the firefighter taken to hospital in a serious condition earlier in the day has now been released after suffering a medical event. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video was posted to NIWA's Twitter account. Source: NIWA

Earlier, a Civil Defence emergency alert was sent out to cellphones warning Auckland CBD residents about smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

Emergency alert. Source: Supplied

In a statement from SkyCity they say: "Due to the smoke from the NZICC fire, we have made the decision to undertake a controlled evacuation of the full SkyCity Auckland precinct.

"This includes the Sky Tower, Casino, all SkyCity Hotels and restaurants and corporate offices. Police are on precinct and are available to assist with evacuations if or where necessary."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland Regional Public Health Services have issued a warning over smoke inhalation. Source: 1 NEWS

Road closures in the immediate vicinity of the fire are still in effect and may hamper early morning rush hour traffic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire is expected to burn overnight and into the morning. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Watch: Timelapse footage shows fire rip through SkyCity's convention centre building site
2
SkyCity convention centre fire leads to evacuations, road closure in Auckland CBD
3
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
4
'First time since 2002' – Scott, Beauden Barrett rooming together ahead of RWC semi
5
Gales forecast for Auckland and Wellington as South Island prepares for snow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Employment Court finds 'heinous' treatment of Hamilton liquor store workers
00:32

Phil Twyford labels SkyCity convention centre fire a 'significant setback'
00:40

Watch: Auckland CBD blanketed in haze of smoke as SkyCity's convention centre continues to burn
00:20

Firefighters continue to battle blaze involving gas cylinders at SkyCity's National Convention Centre