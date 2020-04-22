TODAY |

SkyCity convention centre completion delayed until 2025 after fire, Covid-19 difficulties

Source:  1 NEWS

After being badly damaged by a fire last year and further delayed by Covid-19 restrictions, the SkyCity convention centre now isn't expected to be finished until 2025.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But already there’s a call for the Fire and Emergency NZ report to be retracted over accuracy. Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland building was originally slated to be opened at the end of last year.

This week Fletcher construction workers were finally able to get back on site after the Level 4 lockdown.

"SkyCity will continue to work with Fletcher Construction to complete the project as soon as possible which will hopefully be well within the extended timeframe," SkyCity said today.

Work has been underway for the New Zealand International Convention Centre since 2013, funded by SkyCity in exchange for the Government allowing it to add more gambling machines to its casinos.

The long stop date has now been extended to January 2, 2025.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
2
Leaked poll shows Labour soaring ahead, drastic drop for National
3
Man charged with murder after woman found critically injured in Auckland suburb
4
Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but multiple clusters set to 'close' in next few days
5
Govt steps in to offer small businesses $100k interest-free loans as banks fail to 'meet needs'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

More than 340,000 on benefit as impact of Covid-19 hits Kiwis

Online shopping soars by 450% in April as Kiwi stores adapt to new ways of working

Traffic on state highways more than double in main centres at Alert Level 3

Russia's Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19