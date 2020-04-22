SkyCity convention centre completion delayed until 2025 after fire, Covid-19 difficulties

After being badly damaged by a fire last year and further delayed by Covid-19 restrictions, the SkyCity convention centre now isn't expected to be finished until 2025.

The Auckland building was originally slated to be opened at the end of last year.

This week Fletcher construction workers were finally able to get back on site after the Level 4 lockdown.

"SkyCity will continue to work with Fletcher Construction to complete the project as soon as possible which will hopefully be well within the extended timeframe," SkyCity said today.

Work has been underway for the New Zealand International Convention Centre since 2013, funded by SkyCity in exchange for the Government allowing it to add more gambling machines to its casinos.