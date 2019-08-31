SkyCity Casino employees striking for compensation over unsociable hours

SkyCity Casino workers will be picketing this evening in protest for compensation over the unsociable hours they work during nights and weekends.

The strike will take place on Federal Street, outside SkyCity from 5pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning.

The casino employees 900 staff and almost all of them are members of Unite Union. 97 per cent of staff voted for strike action at the union meeting last week.

The main union claim is is for penal rates at nights and weekends, when SkyCity makes most of its profits.

“The basic problem is that SkyCity needs most of its workers at weekends and nights and makes most of its income during that time – but prefers to use the ‘stick’ rather than the ‘carrot’ to get staff at these times," Unite National secretary Gerard Hehir said in a statement.

“No-one disputes that there have to be shifts at weekends and nights. The issue is SkyCity should be encouraging staff who can choose to work those shifts – recognising that not all hours are equal," Mr Hehir added.

The campaign is called 'Back to the Weekend' to underline the rights of employees to be able to choose to spend more weekends with family and friends like most other workers.

Employees at SkyCity's Adelaide Casino are receiving penal rates for working unsociable hours.

"If it is good enough for their Australian employees why can’t their New Zealand employees in Auckland, who generate the vast bulk of income and profit, get at least part of that," SkyCity site convenor Joe Carolan added in the statement.

The union has been negotiating different rosters for years but SkyCity has currently rejected any negotiations.

The union remains determined though.

"SkyCity made over $144 million in profit and only last week were boasting about having $450 million in the bank," Mr Carolan said.