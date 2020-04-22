SkyCity blaze 'too complex' for fire unit on site to handle, review says

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has released an external report into the massive SkyCity blaze - described as a scale rarely experienced in this country.

Damage from the SkyCity Convention Centre after the fire in 2019. Source: rnz.co.nz

The review, while generally positive, raises what it calls a "significant issue" in planning for fires in a growing Auckland and other urban environments.

Investigators believe the SkyCity fire became "too complex" for the Auckland Command Unit on site to handle.

It says firefighters need better access to plans and the service needs to know about problems with building construction.

It makes 11 recommendations including training more aerial firefighters, and ensuring people only get command responsibility if they are adequately trained and qualified.

In a release, Fire and Emergency NZ National Commander Kerry Gregory said "The NZICC fire was particularly complex and dangerous. It was of a scale rarely experienced in this country."

In April the fire was found to be accidental.

The roof of the under-construction centre was significantly damaged in the blaze that erupted in October last year, and took 10 days to fully extinguish.

More than eight million litres of water used to tackle the huge blaze ended up in the carpark, where it rose to 1.5 metres and submerged about 100 cars.

