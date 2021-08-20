SkyCity Auckland reviewing CCTV after Covid-19 case visited casino

SkyCity is in the process of reviewing CCTV footage of the night a person with Covid-19 visited its Auckland main casino gaming floor.

CEO Michael Ahearne told Breakfast SkyCity had gotten in touch with all 240 staff deemed to be close contacts.

It was also in the process of getting in touch with approximately 1000 patrons who were at the casino at the same time as the person who contracted Covid-19, he said.

The time in question is Saturday August 14 between 1.15am and 3am.

It was an “anxious time for everybody”, especially the staff affected, Ahearne said.

He said SkyCity was also combing through CCTV footage from the night to see where exactly the person with Covid-19 had visited.

“It is part of the process that we are dealing with in relation to the public health officials in giving that sort of detailed information that we’re able to provide.”

Ahearne said he wasn’t sure how many people who visited the casino that evening used the NZ Covid Tracer app.

He added that staff encourage people to scan in to the venue during Alert Level 1, but that it was voluntary.

“We take the view that we will follow exactly the public health guidance around these things. We encourage scanning, but over the past couple of months, the levels of scanning, generally, have reduced.”

The Government would probably start thinking about whether scanning should be compulsory in future, Ahearne said.

Ahearne said a small number of workers remained on site to carry out essential duties like security and surveillance.

A small number of staff are also caring for a small number of guests at the SkyCity Grand Hotel.

Ahearne said this number was reducing daily as people found other accommodation or returned home.

He said he wasn’t sure how many of those hotel guests visited the casino on Saturday morning.