Sky TV boss quits, citing border restrictions, to return home to UK

Sky Television chief executive Martin Stewart has quit the broadcaster after less than two years in its top job.

Sky TV remote (file photo). Source: Getty

Stewart said he was stepping down so he can return to his home in the United Kingdom given the likelihood of continuing border restrictions.

The company's chief commercial officer, Sophie Moloney, has been promoted to chief executive - effective immediately.

Moloney, who has previously worked at Sky UK, Sky News Arabia, Abu Dhabi Media and OSN, is the first woman to lead the company.

Sky TV chair Philip Bowman said the board "respects Martin’s decision to leave" and thanked him for his contribution to Sky.

Stewart said: "The likelihood of continued border restrictions has contributed to my decision to return to Europe, but I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last 21 months."

He will be available to assist Sky over the next three months to help with the handover to Moloney.