TODAY |

Sky TV bets big on rugby with $62 million streaming service purchase

More From
New Zealand
All Blacks
Business
Media

Sky Television is purchasing online rugby streaming service RugbyPass for $62 million.

RugbyPass is the largest rugby content publisher in the world and is currently majority-owned by a US-based private investment firm Cooper and Company, run by New Zealander Peter Cooper.

The service has the rights to Super Rugby and Rugby Championship competitions in 62 countries across Asia and Europe and live streams content in those regions as well as Australia, and also produces its own original rugby-related content.

Sky chief executive Martin Stewart said RugbyPass had established itself as an important player in the sport streaming world and had the ability to reach rugby fans in markets not well-served.

"Sky's investment will support that growth plan, including by leveraging our capabilities of developing rugby communities and providing high quality and engaging rugby content."

Sky already had the rights to SANZAAR matches in New Zealand and Mr Stewart said the purchase fitted with Sky's strategy of focusing on digital services to grow.

"The acquisition of RugbyPass allows us to extend Sky's reach beyond New Zealand borders and opens up significant opportunities for Sky and for our partners."

Sky had already moved to revamp its digital offering locally, replacing its Fan Pass service with its Sky Sport Now app.

It vowed not to lose any further sports rights, after missing out on the 2019 Rugby World Cup broadcast contract to competitor Spark.

The $US40m purchase price is made up of $10m cash and issuance of new Sky shares of $20m at completion, with the remaining $10m payable in cash during an agreed earn out period.

RugbyPass will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sky, with the sale due to be completed on 19 August.

rnz.co.nz

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport
More From
New Zealand
All Blacks
Business
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
Dreaver’s live cross from the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu took an unexpected turn on Breakfast today.
Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross
2
Police are working hard to find the person responsible, and are providing support to the victim’s female companion.
Police confirm victim of Raglan shooting is Australian tourist, attack random
3
Brian and Hannah Tamaki
Destiny Church's political party name, Coalition New Zealand, rejected by Electoral Commission
4
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
5
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Worshippers run for cover outside Auckland mosque after loud noise mistaken for gunfire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:13
The bottlenose dolphins were seen hunting close to Arkles Bay.

Large pod of dolphins shows off impressive hunting strategy north of Auckland
01:17
A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country.

More than 12,000 guns surrendered to Police through buy-back scheme
00:37
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.

Raglan campervan shooting victim an Australian man whose Canadian partner escaped on foot
00:35
The young winger met fans in Auckland ahead of tomorrow night's Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park.

All Blacks rookie Sevu Reece preparing for first home Test with sausage sizzle