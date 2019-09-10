Sky Tower lights up for World Suicide Prevention Day

The Sky Tower will be lit yellow tonight as a mark of respect for families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

According to a release from SkyCity Auckland, the Sky Tower will shine yellow from sunset tonight until sunrise tomorrow morning.

The lighting is timed to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

SkyCity often lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that the company supports financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

