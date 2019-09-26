Sky Tower to light up in support of Red Nose Day

Auckland's Sky Tower will be glowing red from sunrise to sunset today in support of Red Nose Day, a fundraising drive for reasearch to help seriously ill children.

Thousands of New Zealanders are expected to participate in Red Nose Day by holding fundraising events, bake sales and fun runs.

"It's a significant day where communities come together for us," Cure Kids' chief executive Frances Benge said in a statement.

The Red Nose appeal is Cure Kids' biggest fundraising campaign each year.

The goal this year is to raise $1.2 million.

Money raised goes towards research to help Kiwi kids living with serious illnesses. Such as child cancer, epilepsy, rheumatic fever and cystic fibrosis.