Sky Tower glows blue in support of essential workers

From tonight until Sunday this week, the Sky Tower will be glowing blue each night in support of essential workers battling coronavirus on the frontline.

Auckland's Sky Tower. Source: Supplied

This comes after New Zealand marks a week since first going in to a month long lockdown at level four due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sky City, the idea was initially suggested by a police officer who was looking for a way to thank medical staff who are putting their own lives at risk to save others.

"Tonight, the Sky Tower will be lit royal blue to acknowledge and support the tireless efforts of front line emergency services staff engaged in the fight against Covid-19," the statement said.