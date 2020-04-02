TODAY |

Sky Tower to glow in colours of Germany's flag to mark repatriation flight

Auckland's Sky Tower will light up in the colours of the German flag tonight as the last Lufthansa plane taking German travellers home does a low altitude flyover.

Auckland's Sky Tower. Source: Supplied

The Lufthansa A380 is set to depart from Auckland for Frankfurt at 6.30pm tonight, the New Zealand German Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

"Auckland’s Sky Tower will light up black, red and golden yellow this evening to mark the final repatriation flight of Germans out of New Zealand," the German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce confirmed in a statement.

A Lufthansa plane on the tarmac at Christchurch Airport. Source: Facebook / Christchurch Airport

"By end of today we will have moved 8500 stranded Germans back to their homeland," they said.

Kiwis who helped stranded German travellers thanked with Auckland flyover by Lufthansa

Two flights are expected to depart New Zealand today, including one from Christchurch, bringing the final total of Germans returning home from the country to 9300.

