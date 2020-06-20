TODAY |

Sky Tower to glow blue in remembrance of police officer shot dead in West Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Sky Tower will tonight be lit blue in remembrance of fallen police officer, Constable Matthew Hunt.

Auckland's Sky Tower glows blue in remembrance Source: Sky City

The 28-year-old was today named as the officer killed in yesterday's fatal shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey.

In his honour, the Sky Tower will tonight glow police blue to remember Constable Hunt - the 33rd New Zealand Police officer killed in the line of duty.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

"Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt's family and the entire New Zealand police community mourning this tragic loss," Sky City said in a release.

"We would like to convey our deepest gratitude for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in safeguarding our community."

A 24-year-old man charged with Constable Hunt's murder today appeared in the Waitakere District Court via video link.

Police are also seeking 30-year-old Natalie Bracken as an accessory to the murder.

