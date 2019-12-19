Sky Tower fireworks, Auckland Harbour Bridge light show to help ring in 2020

At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, as New Zealand becomes one of the first nations in the world to ring in the new decade, the Sky Tower will fill Auckland's skyline with colour as the Auckland Harbour Bridge simultaneously puts on a light show.

SkyCity prepares to show off recently installed lights in NYE display Source: Supplied

SkyCity chief operating officer Michael Ahearne says the night will be the perfect opportunity to show off the tower's new lights, which debut this weekend.

“We’re truly excited to watch the Sky Tower's new LEDs light up the skyline, alongside Auckland’s most iconic landmarks this New Year's Eve. The celebrations top off a massive night for SkyCity, with visitors coming from near and far to experience all that the precinct has to offer,” says Ahearne.

The Sky Tower earlier this year replaced its external bulbs with LED lights in an effort to cut the tower's carbon emissions.

Lighting has also doubled around the Sky Tower since the upgrade, with 60 LED lights at the top and 96 LED lights at the base.

From 9pm, lights along the harbour bridge will put on a visual display, before counting down to bring in the new year.