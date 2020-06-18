TODAY |

Sky Tower to celebrate Matariki by lighting up like a sunrise

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Sky Tower is set to light up in celebration of Matariki Festival, the Māori New Year.

Sky Tower to light up for Matariki Source: Supplied

The tower will be lit up like in the colour's of a sunrise from the 24th to 28th of June, 4th to 5th of July and 10th to 12th of July.

The tower's base will be lit orange, rising to a vibrant yellow at the top to mimic dawn, in celebration of Matariki and the rise of the Matariki constellation.

Claire Walker of SkyCity says Matariki is a great time for communities to come together to acknowledge the year gone by.

"It’s been tough with Covid-19, but now it’s time to make plans for the year ahead and celebrate with kai, kōrero, rituals and entertainment."

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower to mark many moments in the year.

In April it glowed colours of the German flag to commemorate the last repatriation flight taking German travellers home. 



