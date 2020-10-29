TODAY |

Sky high demand sees flying doctor service add another plane to fleet

Source:  1 NEWS

Sky high demand has led the New Zealand flying doctor service to add another plane to its growing fleet.

The service transports patients for specialist treatment at major hospitals. Source: 1 NEWS

The service transports patients for specialist treatment at our major hospitals, and has proven to be a lifeline for those that need it.

The Beechcraft Super King 200-c has been done up as a flying intensive care unit.

“The airplane itself is capable of flying at 36,000 feet, has a range of around 1500 nautical miles, and does about 580 kilometres an hour, so it can get around the country pretty quickly,” Operations Manager & Pilot Arthur Ruddenklau told 1 NEWS.

This latest addition brings the fleet to four.

It’s much needed, the flying doctors have flown 1200 hundred missions over the last year - up 17 per cent.

The service relies on public donations, to help patients.

