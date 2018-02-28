TODAY |

Sky expected to merge Lightbox with Neon streaming service

Spark is selling its content-streaming platform Lightbox to Sky Network Television for an undisclosed price.

The agreement reached by the two companies last night is still subject to regulatory and legal conditions.

But if it goes ahead, Sky will merge Lightbox with its own streaming service Neon next year, which will enable it to offer more content to its customers and help it better compete with the likes of Netflix.

Spark announced earlier this year it was keen to sell Lightbox, because it could not afford to create more original content for it.

It will keep selling the service to its customers.

