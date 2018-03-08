'Skuxx!' - Tim Wilson meets a slang expert then puts some random Kiwis to the language test

The Kiwi slang is changing real fast getting it right can be a "total mare", which is slang for nightmare.

"Kiwi Speak" author and slang expert Justin Brown says New Zealand's lingo is on the move, so Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson took to the streets of Auckland to put some randoms to the test.

The first slang word Wilson put to the test was "hungus" which Mr Brown defined as where there is a smorgasbord board and you act like Homer Simpson and scoff everything you can.

Participants replied "I have no idea" and "I've never actually heard that."

The second slang word was 'lit' which means awesome, wicked or pleasantly drunk.

Participants thought it meant "lighting up something", "literally" or "lit up."

The last slang word is was 'skuxx' which means hot or good looking.