 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Skuxx!' - Tim Wilson meets a slang expert then puts some random Kiwis to the language test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Kiwi slang is changing real fast getting it right can be a "total mare", which is slang for nightmare.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson meets a slang expert then puts some randoms to the test.
Source: Seven Sharp

"Kiwi Speak" author and slang expert Justin Brown says New Zealand's lingo is on the move, so Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson took to the streets of Auckland to put some randoms to the test.

The first slang word Wilson put to the test was "hungus" which Mr Brown defined as where there is a smorgasbord board and you act like Homer Simpson and scoff everything you can.

Participants replied "I have no idea" and "I've never actually heard that."

The second slang word was 'lit' which means awesome, wicked or pleasantly drunk.

Participants thought it meant "lighting up something", "literally" or "lit up."

The last slang word is was 'skuxx' which means hot or good looking.

A participant confidently but incorrectly said "It's a new generation way of saying sucks".

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

01:12
3
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

02:29
4
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

02:04
5
Taylor's stellar century was the key to keeping the ODI series alive against England.

He may've scored mammoth 181 not out to keep England series alive but he's kept grounded by his children who 'couldn't care less', Ross Taylor reveals

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 