Skin donations halted for two weeks in December after processing materials ran out

Skin donations had to be put on hold because the Blood Service ran out of processing materials this month.

The Blood Service said it ran out of the materials need for that, including a reagent, and so had to put a halt to donations for two weeks.

Skin is collected as part of the organ donation process from deceased people but requires processing to preserve it.

The Blood Service said it ran out of the materials need for that, including a reagent, and so had to put a halt to donations for two weeks.

In a response to RNZ, it did not give details about why, saying only the agent was imported from overseas.

Donated skin was used extensively to treat victims of the Whakaari tragedy, placed over severe burns as a type of dressing.

Because of the extent of that tragedy, 1.2 million square centimetres had to be purchased from American skin banks.

The Blood Service said it was currently well stocked and it did not fail to supply any skin that was needed for treatment during the break in donations.

Donated skin lasted about five years if it was properly processed.

