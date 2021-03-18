TODAY |

Skilled weavers revitalising lost Māori ocean voyaging knowledge

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of highly skilled weavers plan to have a fleet of Māori sails on the water by 2040 for the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The only known traditional Māori sail in existence has been in storage at the British Museum for more than 200 years. Source: Seven Sharp

They have been attempting to reverse engineer Te Rā, the only known traditional Māori sail in existence.

The sail currently resides in storage at the British Museum in London, where it has been for over 200 years.

“When I saw Te Rā I asked the curator if I could come back when the show came down and take photographs and take pictures of these special pieces and she said yes,” Dr Maureen Lander told Seven Sharp.

Ten years after her trip to London in 1998 she founded Te Rā Ringa Raupā to take up the challenge of recreating the sail here in New Zealand.

“They were such innovative weavers and masters of design,” weaver Ruth Port says.

After a couple trips to London to see Te Ra themselves, the weavers began perfecting the skills and techniques of their ancestors.

After all this time there are still secrets to be revealed.

“We’ve still got one task left to figure out — the edges and how to get a straight line down the edge,” weaver Mandy Sunlight says.

Once this is done the team plan on disseminating the knowledge of Te Rā in the hopes of getting their fleet on the water in 2040.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:49
Meet Team New Zealand's 'everywhere man' Rufus Henry
2
South Africa headmaster who lowered boy into long drop to retrieve cellphone charged with child abuse
3
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
4
Belgian DJ Netsky apologises for video depicting 'cultural appropriation' of Māori at America's Cup afterparty
5
'Unsustainable to continue' — Covid-19 forces renowned Auckland bistro to shut down
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

New figures show dramatic plunge in international flights arriving in Auckland, destinations served

The fatbergs challenging Gisborne's 222km wastewater network
00:48

Argument erupts in Parliament over accusation of 'racist and classist undertones'
02:01

Ardern assures Kiwis that plans for trans-Tasman bubble are being worked on 'very, very hard'