Ski industry says slow visa process to blame for staffing shortages

Tūroa skifield has welcomed its first visitors of the season, but with key workers stuck overseas, the industry is blaming the slow working holiday visa process for staff shortages.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Jono Dean says getting expert staff has been a struggle, not helped by delays in extending working holiday visas.

“We're experiencing challenges with Immigration New Zealand in terms of processing through these visa applications," he said.

He hopes the Government can work more closely with the industry.

"The irony of it is that we're only short one person, but that one person who can operate a winch canon in our ski area has a material difference on the amount of terrain that we can get open."

Nearby, Ohakune’s experiencing similar problems. Antika Wood from Powderhorn Chateau says the hotel is having to offer incentives to attract staff.