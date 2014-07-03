TODAY |

Ski fields likely to open at alert level 2, with reduced attendance - NZ Ski

The ski industry is cautiously optimistic it will be able to open for a locals' season under Alert Level 2, and for visitors under Level 1.

The Remarkables, Queenstown (File picture). Source: Supplied by Chris Prudden

It has been meeting with the Government to understand how ski fields can be run safely and consistently under Covid-19 restrictions.

NZ Ski runs Coronet Peak, the Remarkables in Queenstown and Mt Hutt in Canterbury, and its chief executive Paul Anderson said it was expecting a quarter of the normal number of visitors in Queenstown and half at Mt Hutt.

He said work would be done to ensure social distancing.

