Ski fields facing plummeting demand this winter due to Covid-19

Ski field operators are looking at all options as they head into what is expected to be an extremely quiet snow season.

By Jared McCulloch

Resorts in Queenstown are predicting a 75 per cent drop in the number of skiers and snowboarders taking to the slopes due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Maintenance teams have been allowed back up the mountains under Alert Level 3 to test chairlifts and prepare the fields.

But opening the resort up to customers is still on ice.

Bridget Legnavsky, who runs both Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone said: “We just have to scale down everything just has to be less than we normally offer.”

Winter is a major drawcard for the Queenstown-Lakes district.

But no international tourists for the foreseeable future has seen demand plummet.

“I have been in the ski industry now for 35 years and I have never been in a situation like this,” said Ross Lawrence from The Remarkables.

“It is certainly about starting from grassroots again and growing that base.”

Close to a million visitors came to ski and snowboard on the four local mountains last year.

Now as low as a quarter are expected to hit the slopes when we eventually move down to Alert Level 2.

That is forcing two major ski operators to change the way they operate.

Paul Anderson from NZSki Runs, the Remarkables and Coronet Peak ski fields near Queenstown said: “If we are just a local season it means we would have 25 per cent of our normal visitation, so operating two mountains at 25 per cent is not the best way to operate.

“There is a likelihood or possibility in Level 2 that we only open one as a main resort and maybe open the other one… as the season goes on.”

Current criteria shows gatherings of 500 people are allowed under Alert Level 2.

Operators say they are in a good position to keep details of those who take to the slopes, should contract tracing be required.

But they want more clarity before making any decisions on opening.

“As soon as they [the Government] can tell us what the plans then we can put out plans in place and be ready for hopefully a relatively successful season,” said Mr Anderson.