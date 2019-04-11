TODAY |

Ski field 'chaos' after NZ First MP's family caught up in falling ice incident - 'My sister was struck on the head'

More From
New Zealand

A New Zealand First list MP says it was absolute chaos when her family was hit by ice falling off a roof at Turoa skifield yesterday.

Jenny Marcroft's sister and extended family were taking off their gear near a toilet block after skiing and snowboarding.

She said, out of the blue, blocks of ice from the roof started falling down on them.

"My sister was struck on the head and she was flung backwards... it was an absolutely chaotic scene."

Ms Marcroft said her sister was admitted to Whanganui Hospital and they are waiting for the results of her niece's x-ray scan.

Whanganui Hospital said a woman in her 40s had minor surgery on her ankle last night and is now in a stable condition.

A Stuff report said five people were injured and three were airlifted to hospital after the incident.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Turoa skifield, has been contacted for comment.

rnz.co.nz

Mount Ruapēhu. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
2
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
3
Government announces Cancer Control Agency and $60 million PHARMAC funding boost
4
One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane
5
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane
01:52

Models with intellectual disabilities light up catwalk at NZ Fashion Week
01:39

In five years, sediment levels have more than doubled in Porirua Harbour

Study finds link between hormone treatment and breast cancer