Ski field 'chaos' after NZ First MP's family caught up in falling ice incident - 'My sister was struck on the head'

A New Zealand First list MP says it was absolute chaos when her family was hit by ice falling off a roof at Turoa skifield yesterday.

Jenny Marcroft's sister and extended family were taking off their gear near a toilet block after skiing and snowboarding.

She said, out of the blue, blocks of ice from the roof started falling down on them.

"My sister was struck on the head and she was flung backwards... it was an absolutely chaotic scene."

Ms Marcroft said her sister was admitted to Whanganui Hospital and they are waiting for the results of her niece's x-ray scan.

Whanganui Hospital said a woman in her 40s had minor surgery on her ankle last night and is now in a stable condition.

A Stuff report said five people were injured and three were airlifted to hospital after the incident.