TODAY |

Ski field avalanche control team triggers massive Mt Ruapehu avalanche

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Technology
Manawatu-Wanganui

Dramatic footage of an avalanche on Mt Ruapehu earlier this week shows a significant amount sliding down from above the ski area past the lower elevation of the ski resort.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to resort facilities.

The avalanche was triggered after the work by the ski field’s avalanche control team on Thursday morning at Tūroa. The work was managing dangerous snow buildup.

Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas said the avalanche’s magnitude was due to a weak layer in the snow buried underneath the snow pack over a fortnight ago due to ongoing storms.

"The variability of weather patterns on Mt Ruapehu leaves behind a complex buildup of snow deposits and layers," it said in a Facebook statement.

"These avalanches were set off during avalanche control, in areas identified by the snow safety team as areas of weakness.

"When first releasing the avalanche slab was in dry snow and was moving incredibly fast, as it travelled lower it began picking up wetter snow and became the slightly slower, heavier mass you see in this video."

Parts of the ski field were closed earlier in the week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The avalanche did not result in any injuries or damage to facilities.
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Technology
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Man charged with murder over Christchurch hit-and-run
3
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
4
Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident.
Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for alleged murder of Australian tourist
5
Sean McKinnon’s sister Emmeline spoke to reporters outside the Hamilton District Court today.
Australian tourist killed in Raglan campervan 'a wonderful person'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder over Christchurch hit-and-run
01:52
The 1958 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith is one of only four to be manufactured in the world

Kiwi-owned luxury car used by Queen Elizabeth on royal tour to go under the hammer in Auckland
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Body found in Rotorua mountain bike park
00:54
Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident.

Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for alleged murder of Australian tourist