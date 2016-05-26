Skeleton found on private land near Manawatū River

A skeleton, thought to have been there since the 1930s, has been uncovered on private land near the Manawatū River, near the Horowhenua town of Foxton.

Contractors digging on a farm 800 metres away first exposed the top of a human skull near the site of a new bridge and trestle over the Manawatū River.

It's thought to belong to someone of Māori descent after an archaeologist observed the position of the skeleton matched how Māori were traditionally buried in the 1930s.

The single adult skeleton was found next to storage pits and shell middens, Transport Agency manager Chris Hunt said.

It's been given to three local iwi - Raukawa, Muaūpoko and Rangitāne.

Yesterday the burial site was blessed and iwi covered it over with soil.