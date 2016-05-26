 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Skeleton found on private land near Manawatū River

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A skeleton, thought to have been there since the 1930s, has been uncovered on private land near the Manawatū River, near the Horowhenua town of Foxton.

Stock photo of human bone

Stock photo of human bone

Source: istock.com

Contractors digging on a farm 800 metres away first exposed the top of a human skull near the site of a new bridge and trestle over the Manawatū River.

It's thought to belong to someone of Māori descent after an archaeologist observed the position of the skeleton matched how Māori were traditionally buried in the 1930s.

The single adult skeleton was found next to storage pits and shell middens, Transport Agency manager Chris Hunt said.

It's been given to three local iwi - Raukawa, Muaūpoko and Rangitāne.

Yesterday the burial site was blessed and iwi covered it over with soil.

Work on the construction site has continued.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:20
3
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

4
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

5

Killer jailed for at least 17 years for 'cold blooded execution' of Greymouth mum

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.


Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 