Skateboarding the length of NZ for mental health gives former soldier new purpose

A former New Zealand soldier who once served in Afghanistan has taken on a new mission to promote mental health on his skateboard.

Thirty-two-year-old Blair Benefield will skateboard from Stewart Island to Cape Reinga over the next couple of months, spreading his story while also helping those in need.

Mr Benefield was medically discharged from the army in 2014 with post-traumatic stress, after losing a fellow soldier and friend in a training exercise.

"We had a traumatic experience where I lost one of my soldiers, one of my friends, and I took that on quite heavily," he said.

After battling depression and addiction, Mr Benefield found a new purpose, one that involves riding his board the entire length of the country.

On his way he'll stop to share his story, while also trying to raise $150,000 for mental health in New Zealand.

"I have no real planned route at this stage. I'm just going where the wind blows me and where I can make the most impact," he said.