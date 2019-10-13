Sixty-two-vote margin in Wellington mayor race could trigger recount, ousted incumbent hints

Former Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has hinted at a potential recount after final election results have revealed he lost by only 62 votes.

Wellington City Council today confirmed that the new mayor, Andy Foster, won with 327,364 votes compared to Mr Lester’s 327,302 votes.

Justin Lester. Source: JustinLester.org

Following news of the final count, Mr Lester hinted via Twitter that a recount might be in the pipeline.

“Special votes are in. The Mayoral contest is down to a 62 vote majority. It sounds like there will be a recount. Might not quite be over yet...,” the tweet read.

ElectioNZ chief returning officer Warwick Lampp told Stuff that a recount could only be triggered by a losing candidate who would need to apply to the District Court.

A recount would follow the same procedure and a judge would make the final decision, determining where and when a recount would be done.