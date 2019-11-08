TODAY |

Bushfire in Otago conservation park covers 400 hectares, 'rapidly developing'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

A bushfire that broke out in an Otago conservation park this morning is "rapidly developing" and is now burning an estimated 400 hectares of tussock and scrub, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Fire crews received reports of the vegetation fire in Te Papanui Conservation Park, near Middlemarch west of Dunedin, just before 11am.

Seven helicopters are tackling the fire which began on the edge of the conservation park.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says conditions in the area are hot and windy, up to 50km/hr from the north east and forecast to increase during the day.

Ground crews are on standby but the terrain is difficult to access and the fire is moving too quickly to make on-ground attack an option at present, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is "rapidly developing".

The spokesperson said there is currently no risk to any structures immediately south of the fire.

The 21,000-hectare park is of high ecological value due to its large and rare indigenous tussock grassland area.

Today's blaze is almost three times the size of the pine forest fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which started about 11.30am yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS

Five fire crews remained at the 16-hectare blaze, where the fire is said to have been "deep seated" in the soil.

Diggers were at the scene to turn over the soil and fire crews were putting out remaining hotspots.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hong Kong student's death after fall fuels more outrage against authorities
2
Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
4
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
5
Divers join search after New Zealand woman disappears from remote island in Canada
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man threatens store workers with knife, gets away with cash, tobacco in Invercargill robbery

Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Canterbury
00:30

Dunedin fire grows to 16 hectares, firefighters remain at site overnight

More young New Zealanders using antidepressants