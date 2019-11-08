A bushfire that broke out in an Otago conservation park this morning is "rapidly developing" and is now burning an estimated 400 hectares of tussock and scrub, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Fire crews received reports of the vegetation fire in Te Papanui Conservation Park, near Middlemarch west of Dunedin, just before 11am.

Seven helicopters are tackling the fire which began on the edge of the conservation park.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says conditions in the area are hot and windy, up to 50km/hr from the north east and forecast to increase during the day.

Ground crews are on standby but the terrain is difficult to access and the fire is moving too quickly to make on-ground attack an option at present, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is "rapidly developing".

The spokesperson said there is currently no risk to any structures immediately south of the fire.

The 21,000-hectare park is of high ecological value due to its large and rare indigenous tussock grassland area.

Today's blaze is almost three times the size of the pine forest fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which started about 11.30am yesterday.

Five fire crews remained at the 16-hectare blaze, where the fire is said to have been "deep seated" in the soil.