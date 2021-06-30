Sixty-five Tauranga port workers test negative for Covid-19

Sixty-five of the 98 port workers in Tauranga who came into contact with Covid-19-positive crew members from the Rio De La Plata container ship have returned negative tests.

The news was confirmed this morning by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The remaining test results are expected today.

Hipkins told Breakfast two of the ship’s pilots who have had the most contact with the ship have also tested negative and will continue to isolate.

He said the news was “encouraging”.

The contact happened while staff were unloading cargo in shifts when the Rio De La Plata was berthed at the Port of Tauranga last Wednesday to Saturday. Eleven of the 21 crew onboard the container ship had contracted Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said PPE was worn and any risk to the public is being managed. Of the group of 98 workers, nine were fully vaccinated, with a further two having had one jab.

It comes after the National Party revealed 60 per cent of the Bay of Plenty's port employees are not vaccinated.