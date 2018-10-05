TODAY |

Sixty employees at Waikato sawmill hear of job losses on holidays

Source: 

More than 60 staff were called back from their holiday to be told their jobs at a South Waikato Sawmill were gone.

Source: istock.com

Pacific Pine Industries - a timber processing sawmill in Putaruru - announced on Monday they were going into voluntary administration and nearly everyone would be out of work.

The president of First Union says it was the worst possible timing for the workers.

Robert Reid said: "No notice, still on holidays, probably at the worst timing and worse outcome possible. This is a small community reliant on the forest industry and wood processing.

"It's the type of community that can't afford to have big job losses like that."

He said the union would work closely with Pacific Pines in an effort to help find its former employees new jobs.

Staff were told over the phone last Thursday and invited in for a meeting on 13 January for further explanations.

Reid heard one worker and his family had bought a house in the area over the holiday period.

The union will work closely with Pacific Pine's former workers to ensure they receive their entitlements and to help them find new jobs with a decent wage. Reid said while it was good news that there appeared to be some jobs in the area, "people who are made redundant or leave their particular jobs when there's a plant closure...often the new jobs are offered at much lower rates of pay".

Kenneth Brown, from receivers BDO, said Pacific Pine Industries had been making losses for the past two years. He said a shareholder injected a cash sum last year, but that did not help.

After a lengthy review the decision was made that the company would not continue trading, and, as the the plant was shut down and all wood processed before Christmas, it was not worth re-opening again in January.

Another wood-processing mill in the town, Carter Holt Harvey, closed its doors in 2008, causing 300 job losses.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Employment
Hamilton and Waikato
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday
2
Gable Tostee's Tinder date calls police after 'uncomfortable' experience
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
4
Sixty employees at Waikato sawmill hear of job losses on holidays
5
Police confirm they attempted to pull body from water two days after Whakaari/White Island eruption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Politicians berated over blame game in dealing with housing crisis
00:31

Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in South Auckland after gunshots heard

Major security flaw found in Windows 10 operating system

Pharmac strikes provisional deal to fund breast cancer drug Ibrance