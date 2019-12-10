TODAY |

Sixth person dies after Whakaari/White Island eruption

A sixth person has died following Monday's eruption at Whakaari/White Island.

The te reo name for the island translates to “the dramatic volcano”. Source: 1 NEWS

Five people were confirmed dead on Monday and eight remain missing, presumed dead. The bodies of six of those missing have been located by surveillance photos.

Last night, police confirmed a sixth injured person had died.

The person, who has not been named, was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and battling critical injuries.

Thirty people remain in hospital following the eruption, with 25 in burns units at Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals.

