Sixth coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a sixth person in New Zealand has contracted coronavirus.

Auckland city hospital Source: 1 NEWS

The country had not confirmed any new cases of Covid-19 in six consecutive days before the announcement, Waitemata DHB's Dr Dale Bramley told media at Auckland Hospital today.

Dr Bramley says health officials received confirmation last night at Auckland City Hospital.

The man in his 60s has recently returned from the United States. He arrived back to New Zealand on Friday, March 6, from the United States.

His partner, who also travelled with him to the United States, is not unwell but is at home in isolation.

It was more than three days after he arrived back home before he became unwell and the Ministry of Health says no one else on the flight is considered to be a close contact.

The man is now recovering at home – hospital treatment has not been required. He will recover at home in self-isolation and will be monitored daily by health services.

The United States last week blocked all travel with Europe to try and combat the virus.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed more border measures are coming to New Zealand, but wouldn't say what was being considered.

She said there's still some more work that needs to be done before anything is finalised or announced.